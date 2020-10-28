Disability fraud probe linked to Anheuser-Busch workers nets another guilty plea

ST. LOUIS — In the latest in a series of federal criminal cases alleging disability fraud by current or former Anheuser-Busch InBev employees, a retiree pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Wednesday and admitted fraudulently obtaining $357,000 in disability benefits.

Edward Ahlemeyer, 66, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, via Zoom, to a felony fraud charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry said during the hearing that Ahlemeyer learned in 2011 that a Jefferson County chiropractor could help him fraudulently obtain disability payments. Ahlemeyer, she said, had retired rather than transfer to a less physically demanding job, and wanted to supplement his retirement income.

He agreed to medically unnecessary tests and treatment, she said. He also used the help of a former union official and paid that official about $3,000, she said.

He claimed to be totally and permanently disabled, concealing the fact that he was able to travel internationally, fish, boat and perform domestic chores, she said.

Ahlemeyer worked for the brewery for 36 years, defense lawyer Gregory Wittner said. He could face 18 to 24 months in prison when sentenced in February.