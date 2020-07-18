You are the owner of this article.
Discount grocer Aldi becomes latest retailer to require customers to wear masks
Discount grocer Aldi becomes latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

Low prices, few choices: Discounters remake grocery shopping

This June 5, 2017, photo, shows signage at an Aldi food market, in Salem, N.H. Discounter Aldi, one of the no-frills European chains that offer low prices but far fewer options, and mostly its own brands, is putting the pressure on traditional grocers. Aldi expects to have 2,500 U.S. stores by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Missouri, Aldi becomes the latest retailer to  require customers to wear masks.

The new policy goes into effect Monday, July 27, the discount grocery chain announced Friday.

Aldi, with more than 40 locations in the St. Louis area, joins a long list of retailers who announced similar policies in the past week, including Schnucks, CVS, Dierbergs Markets, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls and Kroger.

Starbucks made the face coverings required on July 15.

“Our new face covering policy is an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” Aldi said in a news release. “All Aldi employees will continue to wear face coverings, as they have for months.”

The company also encouraged customers unable or unwilling to wear masks to utilize their online grocery delivery and curbside pickup options.

Missouri reported its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Saturday with 958 cases. 

