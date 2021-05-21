Discount grocer Aldi reopens store in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — An Aldi in St. Charles re-opened Friday after a remodel.

The updated store at 1335 Bass Pro Dr. features an expanded food selection as well as open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials, according to a news release.

Store hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

The overhaul in St. Charles is only the latest in series of upgrades at stores in the St. Louis area and across the country.

The German grocer, which bases much of its appeal on low prices, has been racing to grow market share in the U.S. in recent years.

It’s added hundreds of new stores and plans to add 100 more in 2021.

The chain said in a recent news release that it’s on track to be the third-largest grocer by store count by the the end of next year.

