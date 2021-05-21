 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Discount grocer Aldi reopens store in St. Charles
0 comments

Discount grocer Aldi reopens store in St. Charles

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — An Aldi in St. Charles re-opened Friday after a remodel.

The updated store at 1335 Bass Pro Dr. features an expanded food selection as well as open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials, according to a news release.

Store hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

The overhaul in St. Charles is only the latest in series of upgrades at stores in the St. Louis area and across the country.

The German grocer, which bases much of its appeal on low prices, has been racing to grow market share in the U.S. in recent years.

It’s added hundreds of new stores and plans to add 100 more in 2021.

The chain said in a recent news release that it’s on track to be the third-largest grocer by store count by the the end of next year.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 17: How to get yourself and your family ready in case of a weather disaster

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports