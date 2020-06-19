Disneyland workers say proposed July reopening may be too early

LOS ANGELES — Unions representing 17,000 workers at Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort in California have told the state's governor they are not convinced the theme park will be safe enough to reopen by the company's July target date.

In a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, the unions said they had been in discussions with Disney since mid-March when Disneyland was closed to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. The resort in Anaheim, in southern California, houses both the Disneyland theme park and the California Adventure Park, both of which the company has targeted to reopen on July 17.

"Unfortunately, despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced it is safe to reopen the parks," the letter from the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions said.

Disney will need Newsom's approval to open Disneyland's gates to the public.

A Disney spokeperson said Friday the company had put the safety of workers and guests "at the forefront of our planning."

"We look forward to continued dialog with our unions on the extensive health and safety protocols, following guidance from public health experts, which we plan to implement as we move toward our proposed, phased reopening," the spokesperson said.