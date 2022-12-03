Dispute between owners threatens viability of downtown St. Louis hotel

ST. LOUIS — The emails between the owners of The Last Hotel in Downtown West make it quite clear where their relationship stands.

“You have committed Bad Boy acts,” co-owner Michael Qualizza wrote to Neil Freeman. “Our partnership is over. Get it through your thick skull.”

The emails, disclosed in court filings, depict a messy fallout between Qualizza and Freeman as they battle other lawsuits involving the property. Altogether, the disputes could threaten the future of the hotel, which has been open since 2019.

Freeman has asked the St. Louis Circuit Court to appoint a receiver for the 142-room hotel as he and Qualizza can no longer agree on how to operate the business. Freeman fears Qualizza will paint the hotel a rainbow of colors as a way to damage the hotel’s viability, according to court documents that were filed in September.

Freeman and his attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

Qualizza, however, said Freeman is trying to undermine management in order to take complete control by trying to have the courts appoint a receiver. Freeman, Qualizza said, also is misrepresenting what was a sarcastic comment about painting the building.

“This is being done maliciously, to affect the business and harm myself and the hotel,” Qualizza said in an interview with the Post-Dispatch. “The hotel is running and is more successful than it’s ever been.”

The Last Hotel, at 1501 Washington Avenue next to City Museum, opened in 2019 in the historic International Shoe Co. building after a $54 million redevelopment. The name refers to the “last,” a tool used for shoemaking.

In 2020, the independent hotel joined the Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, giving it a major flag affiliation as the coronavirus pandemic battered the hospitality industry. It hired New Orleans-based HRI Lodging to manage the property.

But by 2021, Qualizza and Freeman had agreed to part ways with HRI. Freeman alleges Qualizza fired HRI unceremoniously and appointed Qualizza’s own management firm, TeamQ LLC, as its replacement without telling Freeman in late April of that year, according to court documents.

From there, Qualizza grew estranged and he threatened to call the FBI and sent other insults to not only Freeman but to their lawyers and to HRI. In one email, Qualizza called a lawyer “box of rocks stupid.”

Qualizza declined to elaborate on what led to their dispute and said the lawsuit includes emails that had attorney-clients privileges that were never meant to be publicized.

Court documents also show the former partners faced mounting pressure from other lawsuits involving the property.

U.S. Bank sued the partners and the hotel’s developer in January 2021 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri, alleging they were in default of a $12 million construction loan. Qualizza, Freeman and the developer have denied the allegations in court documents.

And Hyatt filed a case with the American Arbitration Association, an organization that handles mediation for those wishing to stay out of the court system, over a breach of franchise agreement for $1.7 million related to the firing of HRI.

The U.S. Bank lawsuit is still pending. It is unclear what the status is of the Hyatt case. Attorneys for both cases did not respond to a request for comment.

In the partnership dispute, Freeman said in court documents that a buyer stepped forward to purchase The Last Hotel for $31 million in August. But a deal with the buyer, who was not disclosed, never happened after Qualizza refused to engage, court documents say.

Qualizza said they continue to field offers and that they will do what’s in the best interest of the hotel.

“We are looking for the best ways to resolve the current situations that surround the hotel,” he said.

The judge has denied Freeman’s request for a receiver, saying Qualizza has assured the courts he will keep his management company, TeamQ, in place.

The case remains pending.