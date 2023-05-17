O'FALLON, Mo. — A business dispute has halted plans for a proposed entertainment center featuring the iconic Carl's Drive-In, a go-kart track and other rides in St. Charles County.

SkyView Partners alleges that its partner, Carl's Drive-In owner David Kraemer, breached their contract by not contributing half of the startup costs needed for the O'Fallon project. SkyView alleges that it paid the entire $165,985.25, and that the contract for the land was canceled because Kraemer did not pay his half, according to documents filed in St. Charles County Circuit Court.

Kraemer said in court documents that he and SkyView never signed a contract and that the two partners only had "an agreement to agree."

An attorney for SkyView, Portia Kayser of Harris Dowell Fisher & Young, declined to comment citing pending litigation.

Kraemer confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that the project was not moving forward but declined to comment further. His attorneys, Christopher Lawhorn and Lauren Gamel of Carmody MacDonald, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carl’s Drive-In opened in 1959 on Manchester Road in Brentwood in a building that originally was a gas station. The restaurant is known for its small, 16-stool layout and staples such as burgers, footlong hot dogs and homemade root beer.

Kraemer bought the restaurant in 2021. He and Todd Schneider of SkyView proposed building a larger Carl's Drive-In for the O'Fallon project, which was to be located just south of Interstate 64 and Winghaven Boulevard. Plans also entailed a go-kart track, a 40-foot high slide, a large swing carousel ride and a 50-foot-high sky tower ride.

O'Fallon officials approved the project late last year.

