‘Do Not Sell My Info’: U.S. retailers rush to comply with California’s new privacy law

Amazon.com Inc. is taking a different approach. We do not plan to put a “Do not sell” button on our website because Amazon is not in the business of selling customers’ personal data and it never has been,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Amazon will launch a revised privacy notice and will review the final regulations to “understand what signage may be required to inform customers how to find the privacy notice” at its stores, the spokeswoman added.

Delete my data

Some national chains such as Sherwin-Williams, which sells paints and coatings, have already begun adding links on their websites in California, Reuters has found. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Both Walmart and Amazon have ramped up investments in drawing out “data maps” in the past few months, which lets them collate the extent of personal information collected by different business units, where and how this information is stored, what they do with it and who it is shared with, sources said.