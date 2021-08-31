Do video games level up kids’ money skills?

In his online classes, Mazzu raises the issue of how to keep money safe with his students. “I ask them, ‘What does a bank do?’ and transition into a Minecraft discussion. ‘How do you keep your things safe inside of Minecraft?’” In the game, players use chests, for example, which keeps valuable items safe — much like a bank account does.

That can lead to a discussion about saving money. Mazzu suggests framing it in a relatable way: “If you go and get 64 pieces of coal or cobblestone, you don’t want to use all of the stuff you find. You want to put it away. Why don’t you put 10% away in a chest and use the rest?” Mazzu says. “It’s a great way to teach kids how to save,” he adds.

The rewards, challenges of being an entrepreneur

Laura Vanderkam, author of “Off the Clock” and mother of five children under 15, says her kids picked up money lessons from the Roblox game Theme Park Tycoon, where players build and run an amusement park.

“There are a lot of actual business allocation decisions that are not the sort of thing kids would get the chance to do in real life, unless you’re running a serious lemonade stand,” Vanderkam says.

She says parents can drive home those lessons by asking their kids about the games and drawing real-world parallels.