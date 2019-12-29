Don Schneeberger, former owner of Vess soda, dies at 89

Don Schneeberger, who owned Vess Beverages for almost 20 years and worked in the soft drink business for half a century, died Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) in Town and Country.

He was 89 and had been in declining health since suffering a stroke three years ago, his stepdaughter said.

Soda ran in Mr. Schneeberger's veins. His father, Leroy Schneeberger, became a salesman for Whistle Orange Co. in 1916 and bought the company, by then known as Whistle Vess, in 1929.

As a teenager in Ladue, Mr. Schneeberger began working during the summer for Vess. He served in the Army and graduated with a business degree from Washington University.

He had climbed his way up to vice president when his father sold Vess in 1968. Mr. Schneeberger set up a packaging company, but soft drinks kept a hold on him, said his stepdaughter, Whitney Wade.

He bought the company back in 1975.

By then, Vess had a heavy presence in St. Louis, dominated by kid-friendly and nostalgic flavors such as pineapple, cream and the signature Whistle Orange.

"He wanted to diversify and expand," said Wade. "He developed a soda called Dr. Schnee. It was an opportunity to add his name to the brand."