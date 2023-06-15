ST. LOUIS — Enrique Oyaga has been coming to Dot Foods’ annual trade show here on and off for the past 15 years.

He’s aware of the crime issues downtown and has heard warnings to be careful during the conference this week. He’s not so worried.

“I’m from New York,” Oyaga said. “I don’t see anything different.”

After more than 20 years at America’s Center, Dot Foods’ trade show is moving to Denver for the next two years. Last week, Dot’s chief executive said crime in the downtown area has been a concern, and, this year, is driving them out. But convention planners, local tourism boosters, and even Dot’s convention-goers themselves said this week that — while crime certainly plays a role — such decisions are far more complicated than crime alone.

Most companies select cities based on the size of the convention center, the number of available hotel rooms and direct flights, plus issues like downtown walkability, entertainment and restaurant verve.

“You’ve got to have enough hotel rooms and the right kind of accommodations,” said Glenn MacDonald, a professor at Washington University’s Olin Business School. “That’s No. 1.”

On Wednesday, officials at Dot Foods, a food industry distributor headquartered in Illinois, acknowledged the complicated nature of such decisions.

“Several factors led us to the decision of moving our trade show,” the company said in a statement. “All of them are important considerations as we work to offer a great experience to our customers and exhibitors. Safety is always a primary factor.”

Dot Foods told the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission last year that it wasn’t returning, the statement said.

Officials at the visitors commission, which operates the America’s Center downtown, said they have been delighted to host Dot Foods.

“We look forward to working with Dot’s leadership to win their business back to St. Louis,” the agency said in a statement.

But such departures can be a big deal. The move threatens to undermine a key business for downtown, which relies on conventions and trade shows to fill restaurants and hotel rooms and bring foot traffic and dollars to regional attractions.

The more flights the better

Conventions are a big business for cities across the country. The events are typically planned at least a year in advance; some, like the NCAA men’s Frozen Four hockey championship, are planned five years ahead.

And they can attract thousands: Dot Foods’ welcomed 2,600 last year. Big ones draw tens of thousands, and select cities such as Orlando, Las Vegas and Chicago that have large convention centers and enough hotel rooms. Cities such as St. Louis aren’t even in the running, said MacDonald.

Accessibility is also key, experts said. Organizations also are looking for cities that have a large flight capacity — the more direct flights the better. Having walkable cities that make it easy to get to hotels or entertainment is top of mind, as are the types of entertainment, experts said.

“Millennials and Gen Zers, when they travel for a convention, they want to experience what’s unique about St. Louis,” said Tyler Davidson, vice president and chief content director of Meetings Today, an industry publication. “They don’t want a cookie cutter experience.”

Kate Walsh, vice president of employee experience at Hello! Destination Management, said that some attendees plan their summer vacations around their conferences, so hosting an event in a desirable city makes it all the more attractive.

But it’s been a tough few years for downtown St. Louis. Crime spiked during the pandemic. The city struggled with an uptick in speeding, random gunfire and general lawlessness.

Then, in February, 17-year-old Janae Edmonson was in town for a volleyball tournament. She and her family were walking downtown when a man awaiting trial on robbery charges sped through a yield sign and hit another car.

The crash pinned Janae between two vehicles, leading to the amputation of both of her legs.

The incident added to fears of growing crime downtown, and created an uproar that eventually led to the resignation of the city’s top prosecutor.

‘It’s an armpit’

But crime hits downtowns across the country, both experts and local boosters point out.

Just Tuesday, for instance, 10 were shot in downtown Denver after the Nuggets won the team’s first NBA championship.

St. Louis is infamous for its murder rate, which is five times that of Denver, according to FBI statistics. General crime here is about twice that of Denver’s, said Bobby Boxermann, a criminology doctoral student at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, who studies the issue.

But comparing the cities directly is difficult. Denver is a consolidated city and county; St. Louis has long been divorced from its leafy suburbs.

Moreover, say experts, crime isn’t always a top concern for event organizers.

It’s not typically part of the discussion when booking sporting events, for example, said Marc Schreiber, president of the St. Louis Sports Commission. Event officials look for venue size and the condition of the facility, as well as the likelihood the host city can sell tickets — and what expenses cities will offer to cover.

Still, he said, the pandemic’s impact on downtowns across the country has been a talking point for the industry. “These challenges aren’t necessarily unique to St. Louis ... (but) they are very real and need to be addressed,” Schreiber said.

Dot Foods, headquartered in Mount Sterling, Illinois, with an office in Chesterfield, has held its “Innovations” trade show for customers and suppliers since 1998. On its website, Dot Foods touts the invite-only event as an experience for companies to grow their business and make connections.

As entertainment for attendees, the Dot Foods website suggests just three attractions in St. Louis: the revamped Union Station entertainment complex on Market Street downtown, The Armory gaming and dining venue in Midtown — and a private Counting Crows concert.

This week Dot Foods said it understands no city is immune to crime. Its attendees asked the company to look for a new location, it said.

“We are not giving up on the St. Louis area as a location to host our events, but we’re looking for measurable improvements in safety before we come back,” the company said in its statement.

Some of those attending this week’s conference, which ends on Thursday, weren’t so sure crime was the problem here.

Sean Hale and Jonathan Burness, from Saskatchewan, Canada, said they felt safe walking from their hotel to the baseball game earlier this week.

“From what I have seen of the city,” Hale said, “I would come back.”

Others weren’t likely to return.

“It’s an armpit,” said Keith Branham of Indianapolis. “I don’t feel safe down here.”

Namratha Prasad and Alex Vargas of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.