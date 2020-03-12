Dow heads for worst day since 1987 as Trump’s travel curbs send global stocks into bear market

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrials index was on course for its worst day since 1987 as President Donald Trump’s sweeping move to restrict travel from Europe added to growing signs of corporate distress in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airline stocks tanked 14.4%, while cruise liners plummeted between 17% and 23%, as the 30-day travel suspension from Europe worsened the outlook for a sector already reeling under business travel and holiday cancellations.

Boeing fell another 13% as J.P.Morgan abandoned its long-term buy recommendation on the planemaker’s shares, a day after the company signaled major cutbacks and drew on a large chunk of additional reserve cash.

The stock, one of Wall Street’s most influential, has lost nearly 40% this week alone and the company’s recent actions are symbolic of major U.S. corporations struggling to deal with the outbreak’s financial impact.

“When you reach full-blown panic mode, it takes a lot to rebuild confidence, and that seems to be where we are headed,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“We are expecting (an economic) downturn and there is a lot of uncertainly out there.”