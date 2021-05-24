 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown hotel developer seeks more incentives, citing COVID and higher project costs
0 comments

Downtown hotel developer seeks more incentives, citing COVID and higher project costs

{{featured_button_text}}
Former YMCA building

Fences surround the former YMCA building on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The building has been bought by a Denver developer who plans to remodel the building into a hotel. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson • P-D

ST. LOUIS — The developer planning to transform downtown west's former YMCA into a contemporary arts hotel is seeking additional tax incentives, citing impacts from COVID-19 and higher project costs. 

Locust St. Property I STL LLC, affiliated with Denver-based developer NuovoRE, has asked the city of St. Louis to issue up to $92 million in industrial revenue bonds to facilitate a sales tax exemption on construction materials bought in the city and 10 years of personal tax abatement, according to documents from the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority. The Board of Aldermen already approved 15 years of real estate tax abatement for the property, at 1528 Locust St., in 2019. 

The developer aims to redevelop the former YMCA into a roughly 185-room 21c Hotel Museum, a hotel chain known for its combination boutique hotel and contemporary art museums.

The LCRA board plans to review the request at its meeting Tuesday where more details on how the project has been impacted are expected. Research from commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield found that COVID has made it more challenging to finance new hotel projects. Meanwhile, construction costs were increasing before the pandemic, growing 5.6% in 2019 from the year prior, according to the research. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can stay entertained, save money and still ‘cut the cord’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports