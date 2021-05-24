Downtown hotel developer seeks more incentives, citing COVID and higher project costs

ST. LOUIS — The developer planning to transform downtown west's former YMCA into a contemporary arts hotel is seeking additional tax incentives, citing impacts from COVID-19 and higher project costs.

Locust St. Property I STL LLC, affiliated with Denver-based developer NuovoRE, has asked the city of St. Louis to issue up to $92 million in industrial revenue bonds to facilitate a sales tax exemption on construction materials bought in the city and 10 years of personal tax abatement, according to documents from the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority. The Board of Aldermen already approved 15 years of real estate tax abatement for the property, at 1528 Locust St., in 2019.

The developer aims to redevelop the former YMCA into a roughly 185-room 21c Hotel Museum, a hotel chain known for its combination boutique hotel and contemporary art museums.

The LCRA board plans to review the request at its meeting Tuesday where more details on how the project has been impacted are expected. Research from commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield found that COVID has made it more challenging to finance new hotel projects. Meanwhile, construction costs were increasing before the pandemic, growing 5.6% in 2019 from the year prior, according to the research.

