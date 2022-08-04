Downtown leaders to city: Spend more to make downtown St. Louis safe

ST. LOUIS — Downtown business leaders want City Hall to spend more money making the area safer. And they say if that doesn't happen, the whole city could suffer.

Officials with Greater St. Louis, Inc., the region's business development organization, said Thursday they want city leaders to use part of an unprecedented haul of federal aid to put up more surveillance cameras, upgrade street lights and take steps to slow down traffic on roads like Fourth Street, Broadway and Tucker Boulevard.

The request follows more than a year of problems with high-profile shootings, drag racing and late-night mayhem that has at times fostered a sense of lawlessness in the heart of the region. Residents have complained they can't sleep at night. Some business owners have worried the bad headlines will scare clientele away, and others have considered relocating themselves.

"A catalytic infrastructure investment from our city government is critical to restoring confidence," said Jason Hall, Greater St. Louis Inc.'s CEO.

A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones was noncommittal Thursday.

"We will absolutely take a look at their recommendations," said the spokesman, Nick Desideri. "Our administration remains committed to improving public safety in downtown St. Louis."

The city has worked to dampen downtown troubles: It shut down a troublesome nightspot on Washington Avenue last summer, reassigned more police to the area in the fall, and banned electric scooters in June after reports of roving bands of unsupervised youth. Jones also convened a public safety task force with city officials and business executives to monitor progress downtown and respond to problems.

But on Thursday, some of those same executives were asking for more.

Hall spent the first part of a press conference Thursday talking up downtown's strengths as a hub for high-income employment and tourism, with a growing residential population and plenty of redevelopment potential. He also noted reasons for optimism: The new MLS stadium. The plan to revive the vacant Butler Brothers building. A tech startup's announcement Wednesday it's opening an office on troubled Washington Avenue for more than 200 employees.

But Hall also conceded the pandemic took a hefty toll. The number of jobs downtown has dwindled. Office vacancy rates are up. Sidewalks are crumbling, graffiti is covering buildings and high-voltage wiring is hanging out of light poles, Hall said.

"We cannot compete as a global city if we allow this to be our front door," he said.