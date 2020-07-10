Downtown St. Louis lab has been secretly testing execution drugs for feds without being told

The samples came not from the government, but rather a regular DynaLabs customer, a so-called compounding pharmacy that mixes custom-ordered drugs. Because pentobarbital has other uses, such as euthanizing animals or treating seizures, Pruett said he had little reason to suspect they might be used to kill condemned prisoners.

“We decided seven or eight years ago we were not going to test for compounds that were being used for putting anyone to death,” Pruett said in an interview.

Reuters identified DynaLabs, along with two other laboratories that were involved in testing, through redacted laboratory reports that the Justice Department produced in response to lawsuits filed by death-row inmates. In legal filings, the department had cited the testing firms’ results as evidence of the drugs’ safety. It blacked out the companies’ names, logos and other identifying information.

All three firms confirmed that they had produced the test results cited by the Justice Department in court filings. One of the firms, ARL Bio Pharma Inc. in Oklahoma City, said in a statement to Reuters that it was “not aware of the intended use” of the drugs. The third firm, Eagle Analytical Services Inc in Houston, declined to comment on whether it knew at the time that it was testing lethal-injection drugs for the government.