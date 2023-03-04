ST. LOUIS — Michaela Fenlon arrived at CityPark stadium at 9 a.m. and couldn't wait for Major League Soccer fans to show up.

Michaela, 8, set up a table full of Girl Scout cookies at 20th and Market streets, across from the ballpark, to entice St. Louis City SC supporters — she hoped to sell 5,000 boxes to donate to military troops.

"It's going to be a really big game," Michaela said. "People want to see the new team."

The 22,500-seat CityPark was beginning to wake up early Saturday, with workers arriving for their shifts and setting up equipment hours before Saturday's inaugural home opener at 7:30 p.m. against Charlotte FC.

Mark O'Brien had donned his St. Louis City SC jersey while he and his wife, Laurie, were out walking their 5-month-old Australian cattle dog puppies, Hannah and Hazel, around the neighborhood. Saturday will be the couple's first MLS game and he couldn't wait to see what the team would do — especially after City's 3-2 late-game win against Austin last week.

"It's going to be crazy, fun and exciting," O'Brien said.

Bars and restaurants near the stadium were gearing up for big crowds.

Maggie O'Brien's opened at 9 a.m., two hours early, and brought in extra beer and staff. By 11 a.m., it had already turned its parking lot into a hangout spot with a live DJ and food and drink service.

Schlafly Tap Room, one block north, blocked off part of North 21st Street. The craft brewer planned to sell canned beer outside and had extra security on hand.

"It's really exciting to think of 22,500 fans coming to our neighborhood," Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna said. "I don't want to let anyone down."

Soccer fans had already arrived at Amsterdam Tavern, near Tower Grove Park, well before 10 a.m. Saturday, largely to watch England Premier League games. Amsterdam managers weren't expecting to see St. Louis City SC fans till later in the day: The bar has a shuttle to CityPark leaving at 5:45 p.m. for $15, including beer.

Three blocks west, Beffa's bar and restaurant owner Paul Beffa wasn't sure what to expect. His Midtown bar and restaurant was packed wall to wall with fans last week.

St. Louis City SC supporter group St. Louis Santos planned to gather at Beffa's at 3 p.m. before heading to Schlafly Tap Room to meet up with the St. Louligans, another supporter group, to march down to CityPark around 6 p.m.

Santos member and longtime soccer fan Carlos Restrepo went to Austin last week with 200 fans to watch St. Louis City SC.

"It was so much fun with 200 people," Restrepo said, "I can't wrap my head around 22,500 people."