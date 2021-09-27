Downtown's Reign to stay dark pending nuisance ruling, liquor control chief says

Residents unsuccessfully protested the bar’s liquor license in July, citing loud noise and fighting. But after a series of violent incidents around the nightspot in early August, City Hall announced hearings on its liquor license and continued existence.

The moves offered new Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' administration an opportunity to show it is acting to make downtown safer after a summer spent struggling with homeless encampments, violence, and warnings that some major companies are looking to leave.