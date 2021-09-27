 Skip to main content
Downtown's Reign to stay dark pending nuisance ruling
Downtown's Reign to stay dark pending nuisance ruling

Reign Restaurant on Washington Avenue

A patron walks past windows of Reign Restaurant, lit up by lights inside on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. A group of downtown developers and residents are saying the the city's Excise Division is allowing renegade bars and clubs to operate illegally on Washington Avenue. 

 Daniel Shular,

ST. LOUIS — A Washington Avenue nightspot tied to a spate of shootings in recent weeks will remain closed for another month as city officials decide whether to board it up for a year.

The city's liquor control chief first suspended Reign Restaurant's liquor license after a hearing Sept. 10. The suspension was supposed to last until a hearing scheduled for Monday.

But Excise Commissioner Myles McDonnell said Monday he had granted a request from Reign to delay the hearing until Oct. 29 with the stipulation the nightspot remain closed until then.

The city is also pushing to have Reign, 1122 Washington Avenue, closed and boarded up for a year for being a public nuisance. The hearing on that matter concluded last week. A ruling in favor of the city could make liquor control hearings moot.

Residents unsuccessfully protested the bar’s liquor license in July, citing loud noise and fighting. But after a series of violent incidents around the nightspot in early August, City Hall announced hearings on its liquor license and continued existence.

The moves offered new Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration an opportunity to show it is acting to make downtown safer after a summer spent struggling with homeless encampments, violence, and warnings that some major companies are looking to leave.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This video contains gunfire and may be disturbing to some viewers. Security footage from outside downtown St. Louis' Reign Restaurant, played during a Zoom excise hearing on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, shows a gunfight outside the business on Dec. 12, 2020.
