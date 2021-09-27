Downtown's Reign to stay dark pending nuisance ruling

ST. LOUIS — A Washington Avenue nightspot tied to a spate of shootings in recent weeks will remain closed for another month as city officials decide whether to board it up for a year.
The city's liquor control chief first suspended Reign Restaurant's liquor license after a hearing Sept. 10. The suspension was supposed to last until a hearing scheduled for Monday.
But Excise Commissioner Myles McDonnell said Monday he had granted a request from Reign to delay the hearing until Oct. 29 with the stipulation the nightspot remain closed until then.
The city is also pushing to have Reign, 1122 Washington Avenue, closed and boarded up for a year for being a public nuisance. The hearing on that matter concluded last week. A ruling in favor of the city could make liquor control hearings moot.
Residents unsuccessfully protested the bar’s liquor license in July, citing loud noise and fighting. But after a series of violent incidents around the nightspot in early August, City Hall announced hearings on its liquor license and continued existence.
The moves offered new Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration an opportunity to show it is acting to make downtown safer after a summer spent struggling with homeless encampments, violence, and warnings that some major companies are looking to leave.