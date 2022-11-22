Dozens of citations, but mold, mice and cold water remain in Ferguson apartments

FERGUSON — The residents of an apartment building here have mold in their kitchens, leaks in their bathrooms and mice all over. Some doors don’t lock. Some ceilings are caving in. Hot water has been out for months.

For Patricia Bell, the water is the worst. She picks up a large stock pot, puts it on the stove and turns on the kitchen faucet.

“Why do I have to boil water in order to clean myself?” Bell says, running her fingers through the cold stream. “They’re saying the tanks are new, but my water still isn’t hot. What’s up with that?”

The Versailles Apartments are at West Florissant Avenue and Northwinds Estates Drive, just behind the Urban League’s Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, on the site of the QuikTrip that burned in 2014 protests here. This year, the complex has failed inspections with the city’s code enforcement, fire department and the St. Louis County Housing Authority. The city is issuing dozens of citations for the building owners to appear in court.

“If there was a fire in there right now, no one in there would know,” said city Code Enforcement Supervisor Gene Diaz. “Most of our multi-unit complexes have issues, but this is the worst we have right now.” Ferguson is now billing the property owner for a security firm to watch over the building .

The Versailles is an extreme example of apartment complexes citywide that have struggled to maintain acceptable living standards. City officials say they don’t want to condemn the properties — but when problems go unfixed, the city has little choice. And that, they say, leaves residents vulnerable.

“This is just truly unacceptable for anyone,” said Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones.

The CEO of the Nevada company that purchased the property almost two years ago said he thought the issues had already been resolved. The CEO of the St. Louis-based property management company hired to manage the day-to-day needs said the problems predate its contract, and crime in the area — sometimes committed by tenants and guests — prevents them from making headway.

‘This is not safe’

The four-story complex built in the 1960s is at about 80% occupancy with 96 units. Rents at the Versailles are as high as $900. Many neighboring complexes are for low-income renters, and residents often move between buildings.

Bell said her mother still lives in the Oakmont Townhomes next door. Her son and his family also live in the Versailles. They moved there two years ago from the Park North STL Apartments, formerly the Northwinds Apartments down the street.

They say they’ve seen it all: Teens walking around with assault rifles and other guns, knocking down cameras in the hallway. Trash and feces in the hallways and elevator. Earlier this year, they smelled something awful. It was a dead body.

“This is not healthy. This is not safe. I don’t even recommend somebody bringing a dog in here to get a meal,” said Bell’s daughter-in-law, Ronnieco Thomas-Bell, who plans to move out next month to a home in Pine Lawn.

The elevators break down so frequently residents either have to carry disabled family members down the stairs — as Thomas-Bell and her family do with her husband, who uses a wheelchair — or they call the fire department.

It’s an act of service fire Chief John Hampton says his firefighters don’t mind. But they have other calls to address, too.

The Versailles’ latest owner is Hughes Private Capital, an investment firm with more than $270 million in assets under management and other troubled properties. On its website, it encourages others to invest: “Own real estate in your investment portfolio and receive a set monthly income without any of the landlord duties, property management headaches, or the fear of unexpected expenses.”

Hughes CEO Aaron Noe acknowledged that the company is an absentee owner but said it has hired a number of local property management companies.

“We’re not necessarily happy with any of them,” said Noe.

The company strives for a healthy and safe environment for all residents, he said.

“It sounds like in this case, maybe we haven’t lived up to those standards, and we have to,” Noe said. “That is honestly news to me. I was told those issues were fixed.”

‘The last thing we want’

Executives at the apartment’s current property management company, Radius Realty, insisted they’ve been trying since Hughes hired them in February, according to CEO Chris Long.

They put up six or seven cameras in the complex this summer, but all got knocked down. The company caught one of the vandals, a guest of a tenant, and called police. But they say police took no action, so they evicted the tenant.

And the company has bid out contractors to fix hot water and electricity, but those take months, Long said.

“It takes time to turn around a building like this. It takes significant time,” said Long.

The city gave Hughes until Nov. 14 to finish 20% of the repairs. City Manager Eric Osterberg said nothing had been done by then. The city could pull occupancy permits and the landlord’s license, but that would leave 100 residents out of a place to live.

“That’s the last thing we want to happen,” Osterberg said.

That’s exactly what happened to Latasha Brown, 42. She lived in the Pleasant View apartments, formerly the Canfield Green Apartments, just across from the Versailles. In September, she was ordered to vacate her unit after it failed inspection by the St. Louis County Housing Authority.

That left her homeless. Now she’s staying with family, friends and hotels until she finds another space.

This isn’t the first time. Brown has been left homeless after her apartment failed inspection a number of times.

As president of the Southeast Ferguson Community Association, she’s heard many stories like hers. It’s the same tune over and over again she says.

“Everybody needs to be held accountable,” she said. “These are people’s lives.”