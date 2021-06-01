DraftKings at Casino Queen starts $10M expansion

EAST ST. LOUIS — DraftKings at Casino Queen, across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis, has started construction on a $10 million expansion that will add a new sportsbook and more dining options.

The Casino Queen Sportsbook will be near the casino floor and will feature the latest sports wagering technology, lounge-style seating and oversized high-definition TVs. The project will also create a new full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. A food court will with three quick-service casual dining outlets also is planned, according to a release.

“Sports wagering has greatly elevated Illinois gaming and we are creating an environment at DraftKings at Casino Queen to capture that excitement,” said Terry Downey, president and CEO of Casino Queen Holding, Inc.

Last year, the Casino Queen announced its partnership with national sports betting operator DraftKings and rebranded as DraftKings at Casino Queen. The partnership gives DraftKings a physical sportsbook while also offering its online wagering app in the state.

In deal with sports wagering firm, Casino Queen rebrands as DraftKings at Casino Queen The offering of DraftKings sports wagering app could give the Casino Queen a leg up on competitors.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.