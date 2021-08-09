DraftKings to buy Fertitta-backed Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion

DraftKings Inc. said on Monday it would buy billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. for $1.56 billion in a deal that sees the Houston Rockets owner join the fantasy sports betting firm’s board and brings it more than 5 million new customers.

Fertitta, who owns about 46% of the equity in Golden Nugget, agreed to continue holding the DraftKings shares to be issued to him in the merger for a minimum of one year after transaction closes, the company said.

“We look forward to Tilman being an active member of our Board and one of our largest shareholders,” DraftKings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said.

Betting companies have been circling the U.S. market, which has grown rapidly since a ban on sports betting was lifted three years ago and more states have legalized it.

DraftKings, which allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports-related contests, faces varying regulations on online gambling across regions. In the United States, it has live-betting operations in states including Colorado, Indiana and Illinois, including DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis.