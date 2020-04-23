Drowning in crude, U.S. drillers say Trump strategic reserve plan is no lifeline

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's plan to fill the U.S. emergency crude oil stockpile has become the centerpiece of his administration's strategy to shield drillers from a meltdown in energy demand — but company officials and industry groups say the program has been too slow and won't be enough to save them.

Trump announced his intention to fill the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve "to the top" on March 13 as global oil prices went into freefall amid the coronavirus outbreak as governments issued stay-at-home orders that have obliterated fuel demand.

But by the time crude oil prices hit negative territory for the first time in history this week because of a lack of commercial storage space, the SPR's sprawling salt caverns had yet to take delivery of a single barrel due to logistical constraints and a lack of funding.

Drillers, meanwhile, say they are balking at the government's offer to take their oil because it is hard for them to move it from inland fields to the SPR delivery sites on the Gulf Coast, and because they worry placing it in the reserve could compromise the oil's quality.