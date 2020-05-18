Drugmakers tout COVID-19 vaccines to refurbish their public image

But it is uncertain which, if any, of the firms trying to claim center stage now — Johnson & Johnson for vaccines, Gilead for its antiviral or Abbott for its testing machines — deserve the leading role or will have it when new products arrive on the market and are priced.

Their star turn comes after what critics say have been decades of underinvestment in vaccines and medicines for the most common viral diseases in favor of more lucrative drugs that are less important to public health. The industry is talking about serving the public good while setting itself up for profits, downplaying the government’s role as a research partner and exaggerating prospects for victory, they say.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate “has a high degree of probability of being successful against the COVID-19 virus,” Gorsky said on NBC’s “Today.”

But Gorsky “doesn’t know that yet,” given the difficulties of vaccine development and the many chances for failure, said Dr. Paul Offit, co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. “We should be humble about this virus, about what the likelihood is for protection.”