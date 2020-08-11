Durbin warns country could slump into depression without quick stimulus action

But Durbin said Trump "dramatically overstepped his authority" and can't "by executive order decide to create an unemployment program." Even if it is legal, paying benefits through a federal emergency fund and leftover state money from the CARES Act Congress passed in March "won't last long."

"The answer really means we have to sit down again and try to work out a bipartisan compromise, and the sooner the better," Durbin said from his home in the Springfield, Illinois, area. He, like many other lawmakers, went home from Washington after talks fell apart.

Among other issues, Republicans in the Senate want to make unemployment supplements a percentage of lost wages rather than a flat payment like the $600 supplement. Durbin explained that the flat payment was part of the CARES Act at the request of Trump's own labor secretary because "there are 50 states and 50 different computer systems" administering unemployment benefits. Some of those systems are "ancient," Durbin said, so a simple, flat supplement was added.

Even today, Illinois would still need months to change its unemployment program to administer federal benefits based on an income percentage, Durbin said. He's open to discussing the federal supplement amount, or reducing it as the unemployment rate improves, but he said Congress needs to move fast.