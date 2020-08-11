Durbin warns country could slump into depression without quick stimulus action

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin warned Tuesday that without quick Congressional action on another round of stimulus the nation could slump into a depression, and he said President Donald Trump's weekend executive order attempting to add a new federal unemployment supplement was "not the answer."
The high-ranking Illinois Democrat, who serves as the party's No. 2 in the Senate and grew up in the Metro East, updated area business leaders during a call with the St. Louis Regional Chamber as Congress and the White House remain at an impasse on a new round of coronavirus relief. Two weeks after the expiration of a $600 federal unemployment supplement that kept many families afloat amid surging unemployment, it's unclear when Republicans and Democrats in Congress will resume negotiations on a package.
Without the $600 weekly supplement, over $500 million a week that was being pumped into the Missouri and Illinois economies has been shut off.
The deadlock prompted President Trump on Saturday to issue an executive order redirecting some $44 billion of disaster funds to a new $300 weekly unemployment benefit to supplement state payments, which average about $333 a week across the country.
But Durbin said Trump "dramatically overstepped his authority" and can't "by executive order decide to create an unemployment program." Even if it is legal, paying benefits through a federal emergency fund and leftover state money from the CARES Act Congress passed in March "won't last long."
"The answer really means we have to sit down again and try to work out a bipartisan compromise, and the sooner the better," Durbin said from his home in the Springfield, Illinois, area. He, like many other lawmakers, went home from Washington after talks fell apart.
Among other issues, Republicans in the Senate want to make unemployment supplements a percentage of lost wages rather than a flat payment like the $600 supplement. Durbin explained that the flat payment was part of the CARES Act at the request of Trump's own labor secretary because "there are 50 states and 50 different computer systems" administering unemployment benefits. Some of those systems are "ancient," Durbin said, so a simple, flat supplement was added.
Even today, Illinois would still need months to change its unemployment program to administer federal benefits based on an income percentage, Durbin said. He's open to discussing the federal supplement amount, or reducing it as the unemployment rate improves, but he said Congress needs to move fast.
“I’m ready to work on the $600, but, make no mistake, there are people who are barely surviving with the $600 federal supplement,” he said.
Asked about limiting business liability in COVID-19 lawsuits, a priority for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the U.S. Chamber, Durbin said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should establish a list of standards and practices that can be used by businesses to demonstrate they followed accepted health standards.
"That to me is the way to solve this," Durbin said.
