Durham School Services could hire First Student employees out of jobs in House Springs

HOUSE SPRINGS — Durham School Services is taking over busing Northwest School District students and will hire up to 130 employees, the company said.

The First Student bus center in House Springs is expected to close permanently when its contract ends with the Jefferson County district on June 30, resulting in the layoffs of 127 people, First Student said in a notice filed with the state Friday.

Durham said it's encouraging those workers to apply for positions that include drivers, monitors and mechanics.

The company's contract begins July 1 and will run for three years, with the possibility of an additional two years.

Those interested in applying should go to www.durhamschoolservices.com/career.

