E-delivery of Post-Dispatch violates delivery contract, lawsuit says

ST. LOUIS — Seven contractors who deliver the St. Louis Post-Dispatch say electronic delivery of the newspaper violates delivery contracts and has been costing them money.

Gary Bextermueller, of Bextermueller News Distributors Inc., said in an interview Tuesday that the contract, which lasts in perpetuity, contains specific terms barring other delivery methods and "that the Post-Dispatch is thumbing their nose at" that contract.

Bextermueller said the plaintiffs deliver newspapers in St. Louis and St. Charles counties and want to know how many e-editions are going to subscribers in their geographical areas.

The contract says the newspaper cannot terminate delivery contractors' territorial rights or "aid, abet, or assist in the creation of other delivery systems or distributors…," the lawsuit says.

Steven Hamburg, lawyer for the contractors, said he was unaware of any similar suits.

A Post-Dispatch spokeswoman declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The lawsuit was filed against Lee Enterprises, owner of the Post-Dispatch, in February in St. Louis Circuit Court, as well as Pulitzer Inc. and St. Louis Post-Dispatch LLC by Bextermueller, TEEP Enterprises Inc., Glenn Eddings, Tom Richards, Brian Taylor, Doyle Underwood and JY Distributors LLC. Lawyers for the newspaper sought this month to move the case to federal court.

Digital subscriptions to the Post-Dispatch have risen as print subscriptions have fallen. Lee Enterprises reported last year that there were 265,000 e-edition subscribers across the company's news organizations.

