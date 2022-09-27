 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Easing 2% inflation target would ‘set up chaos,’ St. Louis Fed president warns

Federal Reserve-Recession

In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview in Richmond, Va. 

 Steve Helber, Associated Press

WASHINGTON —  Easing the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target would “squander” the central bank’s credibility and “set up chaos around the world,” St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Tuesday.

“To have a major central bank deviate from the international standard, I think would set up chaos around the world on inflation, and so I think it’s kind of a dangerous concept,” Bullard said to an economics forum in London when asked if the Fed might be willing to allow above-target inflation as a way to lighten the pain of reducing it fully to target.

“I do think it means higher for longer for (interest) rates.”

