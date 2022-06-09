Eckert's to open beer garden and sweets shop in Belleville after months of work

BELLEVILLE — Multi-million-dollar renovations will open at Eckert's Farms this week.

Eckert's Cider Shed and Mr. E's Cider Donut & Custard Shop open Friday, kicking off a summer concert series.

"This is the biggest project that we have taken on since the Country Store and Restaurant were built in 2010," said Chris Eckert, the president and CEO of the business.

A full bar and dining room at the cider shed will serve Eckert's line of hard cider. An outdoor pavilion and stage attached to the building will include a beer garden and host the concert series and other events.

The doughnut and custard store will sell sweets made with Eckert's produce, including cider doughnuts, the farm said.

Country singer Matt Stell will start the line-up of concerts on Saturday, which will also include blues, jazz and rock bands.

The Eckert family said they see the new attractions as a step to make sure the Belleville location stays exciting for future generations of guests.