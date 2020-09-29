EEOC says Maryland Heights company refused to hire pregnant woman

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued a Maryland Heights construction company Tuesday, claiming the company rescinded a woman's job offer when they found out she was pregnant.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, says Hollie Beck interviewed for a receptionist position at The Harlan Company on May 31, 2019, and was offered the job three days later.

Beck then resigned from her job at Subway.

But after the recruiter told the company that Beck was pregnant, they revoked her job offer out of the concern that she would miss work and have to be retrained, the suit says.

The suit says the EEOC tried and failed to work out an informal conciliation agreement with the company.

A reporter's call to the company was not immediately returned.

