 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Effort to unionize LMI Aerospace falters

  • 0

ST. CHARLES — An effort to unionize workers at a St. Charles aerospace supplier appears to have faltered.

In an election this week over whether to join a union, LMI Aerospace said in a statement that workers "did not achieve the necessary number of votes" to do so.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers sent a note to workers saying the election resulted in a 27-27 tie, with five challenged ballots.

Typically, challenged ballots indicate disagreement over whether certain workers were eligible to participate in the vote.

"We are exploring how we want to proceed," the IAM notice said. If the results remain a tie, the workers would not be unionized.

The IAM filed the petition to hold a union election in late November with the National Labor Relations Board, seeking to represent about 50 people at LMI’s St. Charles facilities. The locations involved are about 2 miles apart, at 3030 North Highway 94 and 3600 Mueller Road.

People are also reading…

LMI was established in 1948, and today has about 1,500 employees in the U.S. and Mexico. LMI was sold to Belgium-based Sonaca Group in 2017.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Missouri marijuana market could be worth $1 billion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News