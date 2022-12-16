Effort to unionize LMI Aerospace falters

ST. CHARLES — An effort to unionize workers at a St. Charles aerospace supplier appears to have faltered.

In an election this week over whether to join a union, LMI Aerospace said in a statement that workers "did not achieve the necessary number of votes" to do so.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers sent a note to workers saying the election resulted in a 27-27 tie, with five challenged ballots.

Typically, challenged ballots indicate disagreement over whether certain workers were eligible to participate in the vote.

"We are exploring how we want to proceed," the IAM notice said. If the results remain a tie, the workers would not be unionized.

The IAM filed the petition to hold a union election in late November with the National Labor Relations Board, seeking to represent about 50 people at LMI’s St. Charles facilities. The locations involved are about 2 miles apart, at 3030 North Highway 94 and 3600 Mueller Road.

LMI was established in 1948, and today has about 1,500 employees in the U.S. and Mexico. LMI was sold to Belgium-based Sonaca Group in 2017.