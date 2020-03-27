Elevated Wall Street ‘fear gauge’ shows doubts about stock market rebound

“In this respect, a VIX still hovering around 60 provides a much more sobering and fair assessment of the level of uncertainty present in markets and the global economy,” analysts at Fathom Consulting wrote in a note to clients.

Past bouts of extreme volatility have often taken some time to subside. The VIX was just below 50 when stocks bottomed in March 2009 after a 57% drop from their October 2007 highs during the financial crisis.

It may take months for the VIX to ease back to its usual levels, said Matt Amberson, principal at ORATS.

Realized volatility on the S&P 500 — a measure of actual moves on the index over the past 30 days — was at 97.4% on Friday, according to data from options analytics provider Trade Alert. By comparison, the VIX does not seem so high.

“Vol is very fair given the kind of moves that we’re having,” said Henry Schwartz, founder of Trade Alert.

Other measures, however, signal that some investors believe the selling may have already peaked.

For options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, implied volatility, bid-ask spreads and skew have all drifted lower after surpassing 2008 levels last week, Amberson said.