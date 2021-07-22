Ellisville approves apartments, shops on former Jaguar dealership site

ELLISVILLE — The City Council has given final approval to a change of zoning and other legislation to allow a mixed-use development, including apartments and shops, at 15970 Manchester Road.

The 7-acre site is the former Moore Jaguar auto dealership.

“The facility will look like an upscale hotel,” David Robert, chief executive officer of Midas Hospitality, said at a public hearing Wednesday night.

“In the middle of the facility, outside, will be a courtyard with cabanas, a swimming pool, and a barbecue pit. There will be a great room inside for residents, as well as a workout room and amenity deck. The upscale apartments will have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and more.”

He said the $50 million project will target those who earn more than $100,000 a year. Apartment rents will range from $1,200 to $2,800 a month, Robert said.

Midas officials said landscaping and a fence will prevent lights from shining into nearby apartments.

Robert said the site is surrounded by apartments, a senior living development and the city's Whippoorwill Park.