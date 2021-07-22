Ellisville approves apartments, shops on former Jaguar dealership site

ELLISVILLE — The City Council has given final approval to a change of zoning and other legislation to allow a mixed-use development, including apartments and shops, at 15970 Manchester Road.
The 7-acre site is the former Moore Jaguar auto dealership.
“The facility will look like an upscale hotel,” David Robert, chief executive officer of Midas Hospitality, said at a public hearing Wednesday night.
“In the middle of the facility, outside, will be a courtyard with cabanas, a swimming pool, and a barbecue pit. There will be a great room inside for residents, as well as a workout room and amenity deck. The upscale apartments will have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and more.”
He said the $50 million project will target those who earn more than $100,000 a year. Apartment rents will range from $1,200 to $2,800 a month, Robert said.
Midas officials said landscaping and a fence will prevent lights from shining into nearby apartments.
Robert said the site is surrounded by apartments, a senior living development and the city's Whippoorwill Park.
A Culver's restaurant previously was approved to stand in front of the apartment building, next to the retail building.
The number of driveways on Manchester Road will be reduced from two to one, Robert said.
Councilman Mick Cahill said he was “not thrilled” that part of the roof on the four-story apartment building will exceed the city's 60-foot building height limit, due to rooftop equipment.
The council set a limit of 230 apartment units and said the building could not exceed 66 feet in height. The developer must provide 25 feet of landscaping at the rear of the site.
In other business, the council voted to return to Zoom teleconferences for city meetings for the next three months, because of the current rise in COVID-19. No one will be allowed in the audience.
The council recently has been conducting hybrid meetings, allowing some people in the audience and on the dais, and allowing others to attend by Zoom.