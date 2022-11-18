Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump

Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday evening asking users to vote on whether former President Donald Trump, who was banned from the social media site by its previous owners, should be reinstated to the social media site.
Reinstate former President Trump— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022
With more than 1.4 million votes cast, about 60% supported reinstating the former president.
On Friday, Musk said Twitter has reinstated some of the controversial accounts which have been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.
When a Twitter user asked Musk to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Musk replied with a curt “no.”