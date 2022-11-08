 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elon Musk’s net worth slips below $200 billion as Tesla shares waver

Musk Twitter

FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP

Elon Musk’s net worth dropped below $200 billion on Tuesday as investors dumped Tesla Inc. shares on fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world’s most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.

Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, according to Forbes, with a big share of that coming from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion.

The company has lost nearly half its market value and his net worth has dropped by $70 billion since he bid for Twitter in April.

Investors initially fled Tesla on worries over share sale by Musk, who has divested at least $15 billion worth of stock. He closed the $44-billion deal last month with $13 billion in loans and a $33.5 billion equity commitment.

Now Wall Street fears that Musk has stretched himself too thin at a time when the EV maker is ramping up production and faces rising competition.

“It seems like Elon Musk is spending 100% of the time on Twitter and you know, it might need more capital,” said Jay Hatfield at Infrastructure Capital Management.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has made very few tweets on Tesla, a practice that helped him gain traction on the platform. He has instead used Twitter to announce plans for the social media company such as the $8 per month subscription for blue tick verification.

The net worth of the world’s richest person, who also owns rocket company SpaceX, is roughly $40 billion more than the second richest person, LVMH-owner Bernard Arnault.

Tesla shares were down 2% at $193.7 in afternoon trading, falling for a third straight session.

