 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elon Musk’s SpaceX fires at least five over critical letter

  • 0
SpaceX-Starship

This image provided by SpaceX shows SpaceX's giant Starship rocket standing at its Texas launch pad. Elon Musk's company is looking to attempt the first orbital test flight of the nearly 400-foot-tall Starship sometime this year.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, SpaceX

Private rocket company SpaceX fired at least five employees after it found they had drafted and circulated a letter criticizing founder Elon Musk and urging executives to make the firm’s culture more inclusive, two people familiar with the matter said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that SpaceX had fired employees associated with the letter, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation. It had not detailed the number of employees who had been dismissed.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and “terminated a number of employees involved” with the letter, the New York Times said.

The newspaper said Shotwell’s email said employees involved with circulating the letter had been fired for making other staff feel “uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views.”

People are also reading…

Reuters could not independently confirm that report.

The letter, headed “an open letter to the Executives of SpaceX,” seen by Reuters, called Musk a “distraction and embarrassment” to the company he founded.

In a list of three demands, it said “SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon’s personal brand,” “hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone” and “define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior.”

Musk, also head of electric automaker Tesla Inc., has been in headlines and late-night comedy monologs in recent months, including over his quest to buy social media giant Twitter and a reported allegation of sexual harassment.

On Twitter, Musk has denied the reported accusation.

The open letter at SpaceX, first reported by The Verge, was drafted by SpaceX employees in recent weeks and shared as an attachment in an internal “Morale Boosters” group chat that brings together thousands of employees, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named.

Musk, also the company’s chief engineer, has been viewed as a central figure in many of SpaceX’s high-profile successes, such as pioneering the re-use of orbital rocket boosters and bringing back routine human spaceflight from U.S. soil after a nine-year hiatus.

Much of the company’s day-to-day business operations are led by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell. She has vowed to enforce SpaceX’s “zero tolerance” standards against employee harassment.

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: The case against student loan forgiveness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News