 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Elton John quits Twitter, saying it’s allowing misinformation to flourish unchecked

  • 0
Music Elton John

FILE - Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his last-ever show in Britain. The festival announced Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.

John, who is currently on his last-ever global tour, blamed Twitter’s recent policy change as a reason for quitting.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” John tweeted to his 1.1 million followers.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

The 75-year-old activist and singer of hits such as “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” joins a long list of celebrities including supermodel Gigi Hadid, writer Shonda Rhimes and former White Stripes guitarist Jack White who have quit Twitter recently.

People are also reading…

Since Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal, a series of changes including charging users for a “blue tick,” the roll-back of a policy aimed at tackling misinformation related to COVID-19 and reinstating some previously suspended accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump, has attracted widespread backlash.

Musk has also halved the company’s workforce and made deep cuts to its trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Emerson HQ decision looms as company restructures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News