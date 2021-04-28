Embattled Boeing posts smaller loss as more Americans fly

Analysts will be pressing Calhoun on a conference call later for updates on a barrage of technical and financial challenges and plans for a potential new jetliner to counter Airbus' A321.

Last week, Boeing said it extended its required retirement age of 65 to 70 to allow Calhoun, 64, to stay in the top job.

Calhoun aims to stay in the role until he is 70, insiders say. His decision surprised many in the industry who saw him as a shorter-term crisis manager, and it also triggered the upcoming exit of Boeing's well-regarded CFO and heir-apparent for the job, Greg Smith, 54.

Boeing also reaffirmed a sharply-reduced production rate of five 787 jetliners per month after consolidating production at its South Carolina factory.

It is facing reduced demand due to the pandemic's impact on longer-haul travel, and a growing price tag for 787 retrofits due to production defects embedded in dozens of the advanced carbon-composite jetliners.

It still expects to deliver the first 777X mini-jumbo in late 2023, despite certification and design challenges, with a combined output of the new 777X and its 777 legacy model of two a month.