Embattled developer scrambles to restructure debt as China’s property crisis worsens

China Evergrande headquarters

File photo taken Sept. 29, 2021, shows the headquarters of property developer China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. (Kyodo via AP Images) 

 Kyodo via AP Images

HONG KONG — China Evergrande Group will offer its offshore creditors asset packages that may include shares in two overseas-listed units as a sweetener, the developer said on Friday, as a stifling liquidity crisis in the property sector continues.

The two listed units are Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. and electric vehicle maker China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., the embattled developer said in an update on its preliminary restructuring proposal, a move that was widely expected by creditors.

Evergrande’s restructuring proposal, which was thin in details, comes as China’s property sector, a key pillar for the world’s second-largest economy, lurches from one crisis to another. The sector has seen a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers.

With more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande, once China’s top-selling developer has been at the center of the crisis and its debt restructuring plan is seen as a possible template for others.

A person familiar with the restructuring plan separately told Reuters Evergrande aimed to wrap up group due diligence work next month before starting negotiations with creditors on specific terms.

The developer’s goal is to present by November a restructuring plan with more details and which would have key creditors’ approval, said the person, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Evergrande declined to comment.

On Friday, Evergrande said in the restructuring update that the due diligence process was continuing, given the group’s size and complexity and the “dynamics the group finds itself in.”

It expected due diligence work on the group to be completed in the near future, and aims to announce a specific plan in 2022.

The world’s most indebted property developer’s entire $22.7 billion worth of offshore debt including loans and private bonds is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

The developer began talks with offshore creditors about the restructuring proposal earlier this year, after advisers for a group of offshore bondholders demanded more transparency from the developer.  

Some bondholders were left unimpressed by the update on Friday.

“It is disappointing but sort of expected... There is nothing they could offer because we all know the company is pretty much a zombie now,” said one onshore Evergrande bondholder.

The bondholder said he had been following developments related to the offshore restructuring to get clues on what Evergrande might do with its onshore debt. He declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Resuming work  

Last week, the developer said a preliminary probe found 13.4 billion yuan ($1.99 billion) in deposits in Evergrande Property Services were used as collateral for pledge guarantees to facilitate financing by the group and seized by banks. Read full story

The seized amount could wipe out most of the cash the unit was holding, analysts had said.

Evergrande is pushing ahead with the disposal of its Hong Kong headquarters via a tendering process that ended this week, another source said. The sale proceeds of the Hong Kong tower would be used to repay offshore creditors.

In its Friday statement, Evergrande expected it would take a relatively long time for the business to restore orderly operations and asset value for all stakeholders, due to the state of the real estate markets in China and the overall size of the company’s assets and liabilities.

It posted contracted sales of 12.3 billion yuan in the first six months, compared to 356.8 billion yuan a year ago, and resumed construction of 96% of its pre-sold and undelivered projects.

In a separate statement on the company website, Evergrande said company sales have “gradually restored” since March as homebuyers regained some confidence after it guaranteed home delivery.

It has also acquired new financing of 2.57 billion yuan ($381.12 million) in the first half of the year.

Evergrande said it cut management staff at its headquarters by 67% to 712 people and at the local project level by 54% to 776 people to cut costs.

China’s economy, of which the property sector accounts for a quarter, only narrowly missed a contraction in the second quarter. A growing revolt by homebuyers this month who are threatening to stop paying mortgages on unfinished projects, has further clouded the outlook for the sector.

Evergrande said it was making its “best effort” to resume work and construction and the group had “partially or completely resumed” construction of 96% of its pre-sold and undelivered projects.

($1 = 6.7433 Chinese yuan renminbi)

August 2020

Regulators meet with Evergrande and other developers to introduce caps for three debt ratios in a policy dubbed the “three red lines.”

Evergrande asks the Guangdong provincial government to approve a Shenzhen backdoor listing of most of the property assets of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group, saying it could otherwise face a cash crunch.

November 2020

Evergrande terminates the Shenzhen backdoor listing plan.

Evergrande Property Services Group Hong Kong IPO raises $1.8 billion.

January 2021

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., Evergrande’s electric vehicle unit, raises $3.4 billion by bringing in six new investors.

March 2021

Evergrande sells a $2.1 billion stake in online real estate and automobile marketplace Fangchebao in a pre-IPO deal.

June 2021

Evergrande says it will sell a $386 million stake in peer China Calxon Group Co Ltd.

It meets one criterion of the “three red lines,” cutting interest-bearing debt to around 570 billion yuan from 716.5 billion yuan six months earlier.

Some commercial paper holders say they have not received payments from Evergrande.

July 2021

A court orders freezing a 132 million yuan bank deposit of Evergrande at the request of China Guangfa Bank Co. Ltd. over a loan extended to the developer.

Some banks in Hong Kong decline to extend new loans to buyers of two of Evergrande’s uncompleted residential projects.

August 2021

Evergrande agrees to sell stakes in internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd 0136.HK worth HK$3.25 billion.

The Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court centralizes lawsuits against Evergrande nationwide, sources say.

Many Evergrande projects across the country halt construction due to overdue payments.

Hui Ka Yan steps down as chairman of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate.

China’s central bank and banking watchdog summon senior executives and issue a rare warning that Evergrande must reduce its debt risk and prioritize stability.

Evergrande warns of liquidity and default risks if it fails to resume construction, dispose of assets and renew loans.

September 2021

Evergrande says online speculation about bankruptcy and restructuring is “totally untrue” but acknowledges “unprecedented difficulties.”

It misses two offshore bond coupon payments totaling $131 million. The payments have a grace period of 30 days.

Evergrande engages financial advisers to examine options, warning of cross-default risks amid plunging property sales.

Evergrande says it will raise 9.99 billion yuan selling Shengjing Bank Co. Ltd. shares.

October 2021

Advisers of some Evergrande dollar bondholders say they want more information and transparency.

Hong Kong’s audit regulator says it is investigating Evergrande’s 2020 accounts and audit by PwC.

China’s vice premier, central bank and banking and securities watchdogs seek to reassure markets that spillover effects on the banking system and real estate sector from Evergrande’s debt problems are controllable.

Evergrande abandons plans to sell a $2.6 billion stake in Evergrande Property Services to rival Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.

November 2021

Evergrande once again averts a destabilizing default with a last-minute bond payment.

Evergrande sells entire stake in HengTen at steep discount for $273.5 million.

A government body takes over Evergrande’s soccer stadium with a view to selling it, Reuters reports.

Chairman Hui sells 1.2 billion shares worth a total of HK$2.68 billion, lowering his stake in Evergrande to 67.9% from 77%.

December 2021

China’s Guangdong province summons Chairman Hui after the developer said there was “no guarantee” it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, while regulators sought to reassure markets.

Evergrande sets up a risk management committee.

Evergrande does not pay a coupon worth $82.5 million by the end of the grace period, triggering cross-default of its $19 billion offshore bonds.

January 2022

Southern city of Danzhou in Hainan province orders 39 buildings of Evergrande at a resort development be demolished.

Retail investors in Evergrande’s wealth management products hold protests at its offices around the country, demanding repayment of their overdue investments.

Hengda Real Estate seeks onshore bondholders’ approval to extend bond payment deadline for the first time. They reach agreement to delay payments for a 4.5 billion yuan bond for six months.

A key group of Evergrande’s international creditors threatens to take action if Evergrande shows no urgency to resolve the default.

Evergrande begins talks with offshore creditors, adding it will issue a preliminary restructuring plan within six months.

Oaktree Capital Management appoints receivers for a plot of Evergrande’s rural land in Hong Kong.

February 2022

Evergrande sells stakes in four unfinished projects to state-owned companies, recovering around 1.95 billion yuan of capital and settling around 7 billion yuan of liabilities in the projects.

March 2022

Evergrande suspends trading in its shares, citing inability to publish audited results before March 31 and an investigation of the property management arm in which 13.4 billion yuan of deposits were seized by banks.

Evergrande says to publish restructuring plan by the end of July.

June 2022

An investor in Fangchebao files a winding-up petition against Evergrande for its failure to honor a share repurchase agreement.

July 2022

Onshore bondholders, for the first time, reject Evergrande’s proposal to postpone repayment of a bond, worth 4.5 billion yuan.

Evergrande CEO and CFO step down as an internal investigation finds 13.4 billion yuan deposits in the property management unit were used as collateral for pledge guarantees to facilitate financing by the group.

Evergrande is selling its Hong Kong headquarters via a tender.

