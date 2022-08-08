Emerson agrees to sell InSinkErator for $3 billion

FERGUSON — Emerson announced plans on Monday to sell perhaps its best-known consumer business, InSinkErator.
Emerson said the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliance giant Whirlpool Corporation has agreed to purchase InSinkErator for $3 billion.
InSinkErator makes garbage disposals and hot water dispensers. It was founded in 1938 and purchased by Emerson in 1968. Today the company has 1,400 employees, and revenues totaled $595 million during the year that ended on March 31.
The deal is expected to close in Emerson's 2023 fiscal year.