 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emerson agrees to sell InSinkErator for $3 billion

  • 0

FERGUSON — Emerson announced plans on Monday to sell perhaps its best-known consumer business, InSinkErator.

Emerson said the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliance giant Whirlpool Corporation has agreed to purchase InSinkErator for $3 billion.

InSinkErator makes garbage disposals and hot water dispensers. It was founded in 1938 and purchased by Emerson in 1968. Today the company has 1,400 employees, and revenues totaled $595 million during the year that ended on March 31.

The deal is expected to close in Emerson's 2023 fiscal year.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News