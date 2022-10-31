Emerson announces sale of climate technologies business

FERGUSON — Emerson will sell a majority stake in its Climate Technologies business to private equity funds managed by Blackstone, the company announced Monday.

The deal values Climate Technologies at $14 billion, and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Climate Technologies will be structured as a joint venture between Emerson and Blackstone. Emerson will receive cash proceeds of $9.5 billion and retain a non-controlling ownership interest.

Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai called the deal a "critical milestone" in the company's efforts to become a pure-play business solely focused on automation.

The company said that as part of the transaction it will sell ownership of its local campus in Ferguson to the new joint venture, and enter a three-year lease on the headquarters with the option to extend two years.

"During that time, Emerson will undertake a comprehensive assessment of potential headquarters locations," the company said in a statement.

Emerson also reported quarterly earnings on Monday. Revenues were $5.4 billion for the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, up from $4.9 billion during the same quarter last year. Net earnings were $740 million, up from $670 million during the same quarter last year.