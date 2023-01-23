Emerson 'confident' about National Instruments bid, backs off on board nominations

FERGUSON — Six days after Ferguson-based Emerson went public with a hostile bid for a Texan firm, the company says it's "optimistic" that it is moving toward an acquisition.

Emerson has been making efforts to buy Austin, Texas-based National Instruments since May. After months of spurned advances, and though it said it would have preferred to reach an agreement privately, Emerson on Jan. 17 took the offer public.

On Monday Emerson released an update. The company said management and advisors for the two companies have been in communication, and that Emerson leadership is "optimistic that the NI Board has commenced a process that we believe will lead to the sale of the company."

Emerson had initially said that it planned to nominate directors for election to National Instruments' board. On Monday the company said it no longer planned to do so.

Emerson's proposal values the sale at $53 per share, or $7.6 billion.