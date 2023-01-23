 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Emerson 'confident' about National Instruments bid, backs off on board nominations

  • 0

FERGUSON — Six days after Ferguson-based Emerson went public with a hostile bid for a Texan firm, the company says it's "optimistic" that it is moving toward an acquisition.

Emerson has been making efforts to buy Austin, Texas-based National Instruments since May. After months of spurned advances, and though it said it would have preferred to reach an agreement privately, Emerson on Jan. 17 took the offer public.

On Monday Emerson released an update. The company said management and advisors for the two companies have been in communication, and that Emerson leadership is "optimistic that the NI Board has commenced a process that we believe will lead to the sale of the company."

People are also reading…

Emerson had initially said that it planned to nominate directors for election to National Instruments' board. On Monday the company said it no longer planned to do so.

Emerson's proposal values the sale at $53 per share, or $7.6 billion.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to crush a 'no spend' month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News