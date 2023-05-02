FERGUSON — Ferguson-based Emerson added two new directors Tuesday as part of an ongoing push for board refreshment.

The board will grow to 13 members with the appointments of Jim McKelvey, the founder of Block, and Leticia Gonçalves, president of Global Foods for Archer Daniels Midland.

McKelvey also serves on the board of Block, and is the founder and chairman of LaunchCode. He is a trustee of Washington University. He chairs the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis — where Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai is also on the board.

Gonçalves serves on the board of meat biotechnology company Future Meat. Before Archer Daniels Midland, she spent 20 years at Monsanto, and then three years at Bayer following the company's acquisition of Monsanto.

Karsanbhai said in a statement that Gonçalves' focus on growth aligns with the company's aspirations to become a "high-growth" leader in the automation industry.

McKelvey's expertise in software, cloud and cybersecurity, he said, will benefit Emerson's software and digital businesses.

The board formed a Technology and Environmental Sustainability Committee, which will include Gonçalves and McKelvey. The committee is tasked with overseeing cybersecurity practices, environmental sustainability goals, and investments in tech and research and development.