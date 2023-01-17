 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Emerson makes $7.6 billion offer for NI Corp. public after rebuffed approaches

  • 0

Ferguson-based Emerson on Tuesday made public its offer to buy NI Corp. in a deal with an enterprise value of $7.6 billion after the automated testing equipment maker rebuffed earlier approaches.

Emerson’s bid of $53 per share represents a premium of about 13% to NI’s close on Friday. Shares of NI were up 13%, at the offer price, in trading before the bell.

Emerson has been involved in a string of deals over the last few years to pivot itself as a provider of automation products and services and the offer to buy NI is a fresh billion-dollar bet in that direction.

Texas-based NI, formerly known as National Instruments, specializes in making automated testing and measurement tools to aid in research and validation of new technologies in the semiconductor, transportation, aerospace and defense industries.

The equity value of the offer is $6.92 billion, excluding debt.

People are also reading…

NI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Emerson said NI has not engaged “meaningfully” since its bid of $53 per share was made privately in November. Emerson’s first outreach to NI was in May 2022 when it offered $48 per share.

NI said on Friday it was exploring strategic options after acquisition interest from companies. Reuters reported that one of the interested parties was Emerson.

The acquisition interest from potential suitors, according to Reuters, forced NI to adopt a so-called poison pill.

In October, Emerson sold a majority stake in its climate technologies unit to Blackstone Inc. in a deal that valued the business at $14 billion.

Last year, Emerson also sold its division that makes waste disposal equipment and hot water dispensers to Whirlpool Corp. and merged its software units with smaller rival Aspen Technology.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News