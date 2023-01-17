 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1
top story

Emerson makes $7.6 billion offer on Texas automation company

  • 0

FERGUSON — Emerson is making a play to buy a Texan company, despite rebuffs from its leadership, in a $7.6 billion deal.

Ferguson-based Emerson has attempted to strike a deal to buy National Instruments since May, but the company rejected Emerson's offers, so on Tuesday Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai appealed to National Instruments' shareholders.

Emerson, he wrote, has "long admired NI," and "would have preferred to reach an agreement privately."

"We stand ready to work immediately with NI's Board and management team to reach an agreement that would provide a compelling premium and certain cash value today for all NI shareholders," Karsanbhai wrote.

The proposal contemplates a $53 per share cash purchase, for a total value of $7.6 billion.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News