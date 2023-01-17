Emerson makes hostile $7.6 billion offer on Texas company, after selling headquarters here

FERGUSON — Emerson is trying to push an Austin, Texas-based company to the bargaining table for a $7.6 billion acquisition, the latest in a series of high-profile moves — including selling its headquarters here — the manufacturer has made over the past two years.

Emerson has been making efforts to buy National Instruments since May. After months of spurned advances, and though it said it would have preferred to reach an agreement privately, Emerson on Tuesday took the offer public and appealed to National Instruments' shareholders.

"We have tried repeatedly to privately engage with NI and reach a friendly transaction," CEO Lal Karsanbhai said during a call with analysts Tuesday morning.

In recent months Emerson has launched a search for a new headquarters location, sold and donated its corporate retreat property and shifted away from consumer and residential products. Late last year, the company sold its Climate Technologies business, which makes HVAC and refrigeration products under brands like Copeland and White-Rodgers.

Emerson's interest in National Instruments tracks with the company's aspirations to grow its automation solutions business. But to take its bid public is a relatively aggressive tactic for Emerson.

"It definitely is a different approach than how they've typically gone after acquisitions," said Jeff Windau, an industrials analyst with Edward Jones. "Generally they remain pretty quiet. ... You don't hear a lot about what they're pursuing."

Emerson was founded in the St. Louis area in 1890 as an electric motor and fan manufacturer. During the last fiscal year it reported $19.6 billion in sales, and nearly 86,000 employees worldwide.

On Tuesday, Emerson said it had purchased 2.3 million shares of National Instruments stock, and had regulatory approval to buy more. Karsanbhai said Emerson is prepared to nominate directors for election to National Instruments' board.

In a statement Tuesday, National Instruments said its board is reviewing its options, including potential buyers. The company said it will evaluate Emerson's proposal, but in the interest of a "level playing field," it did not negotiate exclusively with Emerson.

As part of its announcement Tuesday, Emerson released correspondence with National Instruments, which shows attempts to set up meetings, obtain financial information, and strike a purchase deal — moves that were generally met with a cold shoulder.

Karsanbhai wrote to National Instruments CEO Eric Starkloff in May, outlining a proposal to buy the company for $48 per share — or about $6.67 billion. He told Starkloff that combining the two companies would "lead to significant opportunities for both of our teams." He believed the companies could sign and announce an agreement within four to six weeks.

Starkloff and Board Chair Michael McGrath responded in June. The board, they said, had reviewed the proposal and were "unanimously" uninterested in further discussions.

"I am disappointed in your response," Karsanbhai replied. National Instruments' shareholders, he was certain, would be interested in his offer.

Starkloff told Karsanbhai the board would discuss the proposal at its meeting at the end of July. In early August, Starkloff and McGrath wrote Karsanbhai a brief response: The board had unanimously agreed that Emerson's offer was not in its best interests.

Emerson leadership waited until after National Instruments' third-quarter earnings and investor meeting to continue. When Karsanbhai wrote again in November, he expressed dismay at the "terse" response from August. He said Emerson was upping its offer to $53 per share, or $7.6 billion.

After two more months of correspondence, National Instruments agreed to a meeting. The two companies met in Austin earlier this month, and then spoke once more over the phone. But by Karsanbhai's account, National Instruments was reticent, and only shared "limited, high-level" information.

Following Tuesday's announcement, Emerson may have to manage fears from investors that publicly disclosing its bid for National Instruments will draw competition from other potential buyers.

"You've raised the offer price once during that nine months of negotiation," Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell said during the Tuesday call. "Let's say ... someone else comes into the picture looking at NI?"

Karsanbhai promised Emerson would stay disciplined.

"There will be a point when this doesn't make any sense for the Emerson shareholder," Karsanbhai said. "If ultimately it gets to (that) point, we obviously will step away."

National Instruments stock rose 11% on Tuesday. Emerson stock fell 7%.