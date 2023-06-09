CLAYTON — Emerson is moving its headquarters from its longtime location on West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson to downtown Clayton.

Emerson is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at 8027 Forsyth Boulevard, a 14-story building in Clayton. Emerson will lease the top three floors, and portions of two other floors. The site is set to open in 2024.

The move will bring the Emerson’s leaders closer to the hub of financial and legal services in Clayton. The company disclosed in October that it planned to search for a new headquarters as part of the sale of its climate control business — Climate Technologies, now known as Copeland — and focus on software and automation.

Copeland is now operating out of the West Florissant Avenue campus, and its newly appointed CEO said this week that there are no immediate plans to move.

