Emerson profit rises even amid pandemic

FERGUSON — Industrial equipment maker Emerson said Tuesday it boosted earnings on flat revenue during the last three months of 2020, beating analyst expectations amid the still disruptive global pandemic.

The Ferguson-based maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments reported net income of $445 million in its fiscal first quarter, or 74 cents per share, compared to $326 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

Emerson reported revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, up slightly from the $4.15 billion it reported last year. That also exceeded Wall Street forecasts — five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 83 cents per share, up 24 percent from the same quarter last year.