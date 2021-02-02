Emerson profit rises even amid pandemic

FERGUSON — Industrial equipment maker Emerson said Tuesday it boosted earnings on flat revenue during the last three months of 2020, beating analyst expectations amid the still disruptive global pandemic.
The Ferguson-based maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments reported net income of $445 million in its fiscal first quarter, or 74 cents per share, compared to $326 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.
Emerson reported revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, up slightly from the $4.15 billion it reported last year. That also exceeded Wall Street forecasts — five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.
Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 83 cents per share, up 24 percent from the same quarter last year.
The company's largest business segment, the industrial-facing Automation Solutions, saw declining net sales in the quarter. The more consumer-facing Commercial & Residential Solutions segment saw a 13% increase in sales driven by strong household product demand, particularly in North America. Emerson Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share.
“Orders and sales continued their upward trajectory in the quarter, and operating results exceeded expectations," Farr said in a release. "These factors enabled us to deliver strong profitability, earnings and cash flow, driven by our ongoing robust cost containment and restructuring actions, as well as improvement in some of our end markets. As the broader macroeconomic outlook continues to stabilize, we are well-positioned with a more agile, lean, and technology-centric organization going forward.”
The earnings report came one day after Emerson announced its biggest leadership change in decades. Farr, one of the longest-tenured chief executives on Wall Street, announced he would retire at the end of the week. Automation Solutions President Surendralal ‘Lal’ Karsanbhai will take over as CEO, just the fourth top leader at the company in the last 66 years.
Markets welcomed Emerson's earnings report, boosting its shares nearly 3% in morning trading to around $83.20. Its stock is up about 15% over the last year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.