Emerson purchases software developer to speed drug development

ST. LOUIS — Emerson Electric Co., a St. Louis-based producer of automation software and parts, purchased Fluxa Inc., a California company that creates software for drug and vaccine development. 

The companies said in an announcement this week that the purchase will allow them to combine an automation system built by Emerson with a web application created by Fluxa to speed up medication development.

Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions, said "speed to market has become increasingly important since the emergence of COVID-19." 

According to Emerson, drug development processes that required eight years to complete before the pandemic are now completed in 18 months.

DeltaV, Emerson's automation system, provides computer and phone apps, alarm systems, control panels, workstations and virtual simulations for manufacturing plants to manage production. Fluxa's web app for drug development, called Process and Knowledge Management, uses algorithms and a drag-and-drop system to scale up drug recipes and allows plants to share documents and recipes online. 

Emerson invested in Fluxa last year before announcing the full purchase of the company Thursday.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect title for Mark Bulanda. 

