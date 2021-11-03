Emerson quarterly profit falls as supply chain woes hit sales

FERGUSON — Emerson profits dipped last quarter, according to earnings posted on Wednesday, as industrywide component and labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not meet demand.

Revenues rose 8.5% to $4.95 billion. But net income fell $53 million or 7% to $670 million over the same period last year. Per-share profit dropped to $1.11 in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.20 a year earlier.

Sales at the company's Automation Solutions' unit, its biggest business, were impacted by about $125 million in the quarter due to supply and logistical woes, Emerson said, joining other U.S. companies who have flagged a hit from similar issues.

Emerson leaders said Wednesday that the company faced inflated costs especially for plastic resins and steel. Electronics prices also rose, due in part to power outages in manufacturing centers in China.

"Toward the end of the year, the intensifying combination of rising material costs, supply chain challenges and labor constraints in the U.S. did begin to weigh on sales volume and profitability," Chief Financial Officer Frank Dellaquila said during a conference call with investors Wednesday morning. "We worked through that in the fourth quarter, we will continue to work through that in the first half of fiscal '22."