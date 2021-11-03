Emerson quarterly profit falls as supply chain woes hit sales

FERGUSON — Emerson profits dipped last quarter, according to earnings posted on Wednesday, as industrywide component and labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not meet demand.
Revenues rose 8.5% to $4.95 billion. But net income fell $53 million or 7% to $670 million over the same period last year. Per-share profit dropped to $1.11 in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.20 a year earlier.
Sales at the company's Automation Solutions' unit, its biggest business, were impacted by about $125 million in the quarter due to supply and logistical woes, Emerson said, joining other U.S. companies who have flagged a hit from similar issues.
Emerson leaders said Wednesday that the company faced inflated costs especially for plastic resins and steel. Electronics prices also rose, due in part to power outages in manufacturing centers in China.
"Toward the end of the year, the intensifying combination of rising material costs, supply chain challenges and labor constraints in the U.S. did begin to weigh on sales volume and profitability," Chief Financial Officer Frank Dellaquila said during a conference call with investors Wednesday morning. "We worked through that in the fourth quarter, we will continue to work through that in the first half of fiscal '22."
But the company's leaders also said they expect steel prices to flatten in the next few months. President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai said the first half of 2022 will not look dissimilar from the fourth quarter, but demand is strong, and there will be improvements going into the second quarter of 2022. Karsanbhai said he expects supply chain and cost challenges to "unwind" in the second half of the year.
"I'm very optimistic for 2022. The operating environment has unpredictability, but it is significantly more stable than a year ago, and demand is much stronger," said Karsanbhai, who took over as the company's CEO and president in February.
The Ferguson-based company, which began a century ago by selling fans and electric motors, was involved in a string of acquisitions over the last few years to reposition itself as a technology-focused company.
Emerson, which now has a suite of products ranging from automation software to air conditioning tools, said last month it would merge its software units with smaller rival Aspen Technology in a deal worth $11 billion.
Reuters contributed to this report.