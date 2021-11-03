Emerson quarterly profit falls over 7% as supply chain woes hit sales

Emerson posted a 7.3% decrease in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as component and industrywide labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not meet demand.

Sales at the company’s Automation Solutions’ unit, its biggest business, were impacted by about $125 million in the quarter, due to supply and logistical woes, Emerson said, joining other U.S. companies who have flagged a hit from similar issues.

The Ferguson-based company, which began a century ago by selling fans and electric motors, was involved in a string of acquisitions over the last few years to reposition itself as an technology-focused company.

Emerson, which now has a suite of products ranging from automation software to air conditioning tools, said last month it would merge its software units with smaller rival Aspen Technology in a deal worth $11 billion.

The company’s net income fell to $670 million, or $1.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $723 million, or $1.20 per share a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 8.5% to $4.95 billion.