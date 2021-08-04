Emerson reports increase in Q3 earnings as sales recover

FERGUSON — Emerson reported an increase in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as sales volumes showed signs of recovery.

Though leadership said the quarter was challenged by labor availability and elevated costs of materials — including steel and copper — Emerson reported a profit of $627 million, up from $399 million for the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 20% to $4.7 billion, from $3.9 billion during the same quarter last year.

The company said it aims to double the number of women and minorities at leadership level by 2030. And during a conference call announcing the earnings on Wednesday, President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai said he will announce the appointment of a chief people officer later in the month.

Emerson also reported $32 million in restructuring costs for the quarter.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.